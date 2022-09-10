Music fans in Accra thronged the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022 for the 10th Global Citizen Festival.

The event saw great performances from Ghanaian artistes Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.

From the United States of America came Usher Raymond, SZA, and H.E.R. British act of Ghanaian descent, Stomzy and Nigeria’s Tems who also performed at the programme.

Stormzy brought on stage two of Ghana’s enterprising musicians, Yaw Tog and Kwesi and did a remix of Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ which features all the three acts.

Usher during his performance also brought on stage three Nigerian acts: Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, and Pheelz.

Ghana’s DWP Academy, with choreographed performances from Afrobeast, put up spectacular performances for the artistes.

Hype MCs Kojo Manuel, OGee and DJ Mic Smith were also in their element at the concert.

Uncle Waffles joined the lineup of performers in Accra with Berla Mundi, Joselyn Dumas, Michaela Coel, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Sabrina Dhowrie Elba as presenters.

The event in Accra was hosted by award-winning actor, playwright, and activist Danai Gurira.

The Global Citizen Festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign calling for an end to extreme poverty. Through the Festival, the organization brings together millions of people to amplify the message to #EndPovertyNow, and this year, in celebrating 10 Years of impacting change, the event will be split into two locations: Accra and New York.

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign is supported by governments and world leaders across the world.

Since its inception in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign, calling for an end to extreme poverty, gender inequality, and environmental degradation.

According to the founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, SDRs (a type of reserve asset mostly sitting unused by the world’s wealthiest countries) can immediately provide new and affordable financing relief for countries at high risk of financial and debt distress.

Global Citizen is calling for world leaders, major corporations, and philanthropic foundations to take to the Global Citizen Festival stages and announce new commitments to End Extreme Poverty NOW, by deploying funds to meet the total goal of reallocating $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), by making up the $40B shortfall.