Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC has officially signed a three-year deal with 17-years-old, Mohammed Alidu from Madina Division Two side Madina Manchester United (Mobile Phone People) to augment the squad of the Royals for the 2022/ 2023 football season.

In the 2021/2022 Greater Accra Division 2 League season, Alidu Mohammed contributed 11 goals for his side where he netted 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 15 appearances

Speaking to the media after the signing of the contract, Alidu said he is very optimistic that with support from his teammates, his contribution will have a positive impact on his new club.

The player who turns 18 in October is excited to begin a new chapter at Legon Cities.

“Every aspect of the club suits my goals for playing football. I am aware of the team’s and the coaching staff’s abilities. I am committed to contributing to creating something unique for the team and the supporters, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch and playing according to my gaffer’s instructions and winning trophies”.

Mohammed Alidu is under the management of Tag Sports Limited with the trade name (TAG FOOTBALL AGENCY), and duly represented by a licensed FIFA Intermediary Tony Bonsu who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Tag Sports.

He cited, “His client has a huge ability and can change the face of games in his team’s favour.”

The signing of Alidu reinforces Legon Cities FC’s philosophy of grooming young talents into stars.