The Eden Heights Sports Complex, Weija, is currently hosting staff of over 60 companies as part of the 2022 Citi Business Olympics.

Staff of the companies are competing in different sporting disciplines such as seven aside soccer, volleyball, swimming, lime and spoon, table tennis, chess, sack racing and many more.

The event will produce the ultimate sporting Chief Executive Officer with the CEO Challenge.

The annual event, which is arguably the biggest gathering of corporate Ghana with participants from different sectors including banking, insurance, technology, pharmaceutical, real estate and automobile, among others.

The annual show-piece organized by Citi FM brings together thousands of workers to compete for honours in various disciplines, network and have a great time, away from board rooms and workstations.

Today’s event promises to be much bigger and more fun for participants.

The Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and supported by Citi TV and citibusinessnews.com.

It is sponsored by Mentors, Bethel Logistics and partnered by Eden Heights, Doctors In Service Clinic and Good Day Energy Drink.