The commander of the police Motor Traffic and Transport Department in charge of Accra region, Superintendent Joseph Appiah, says it will be appropriate and time-saving if a dedicated motor court is established to tackle issues of road traffic offences.

Speaking to Citi News on the back of Citi TV’s War Against Indiscipline campaign, the commander noted that, the delay in prosecuting road traffic offences creates inconveniences for drivers whose cars have been impounded and the lack of space to park the vehicles when impounded.

On day five of the campaign, eight vehicles were impounded for making wrong U-turn on the Accra-Tema motorway, while one was arrested along the GIMPA stretch for driving on the wrong side of the road.

About 70 cars have been impounded within five days of the exercise.

Twenty-five drivers have so far been convicted and fined between GH¢300 to GH¢3000 for various traffic offences.

Superintendent Joseph Appiah believes a dedicated motor court will be a timely intervention in this regard.

“From here, immediately, I will see the authorities concerned so that this challenge could be given the needed attention as quickly as possible,” he said.