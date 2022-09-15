The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), announced the official list of nominees for the 2022 edition on Wednesday, September 14.

Ghana secured nine nominations across the 39 categories with Black Sherif being the front-runner with four nominations. He was nominated for Best Male Artiste in the Western Africa category. His hit song ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ earned him a nomination for Song of the Year. Burna Boy (Last Last), Kizz Daniel (Buga), Fireboy DML (Peru Remix), and Rema(Calm Down) are also in serious contention for the same.

Black Sherif has also been nominated for the award for Best Artist, Duo, or Group in African Hip-Hop. He was nominated in the same category for his appearance on UK-based Nigerian artiste Darkoo’s ‘Always.’

KiDi’s Touch It Remix ft Tyga earned him a nomination for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga, and Dancehall.

Camidoh was also nominated for Breakout Artiste of the Year, thanks to his hit song ‘Sugarcane Remix.’ Asake from Nigeria, Pheelz from South Africa, El Grande Toto from Morocco, and Costa Titch from South Africa are also in the running.

Gyakie, the Ghanaian songbird who won the Best West African Artiste at the Headies 2022, has chalked another nomination for Best Female West African Artiste for AFRIMA 2022. She faces off with other counterparts and legends in the category including Nigeria’s Asa, Simi, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Senegal’s Vivian Chidid, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos, and Oumou Sangare (Mali). But the ‘Something’ hitmaker is not alone; Amaarae held her own by securing two nominations.

The singer/songwriter’s ‘A Body, A Coffin,’ which appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, earned her a nomination for Best Soundtrack Movies, Series, or Documentary. Tems from Nigeria is also included in this category. The Nigerian breakout star was nominated for her cover of ‘No Woman, No Cry’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Amaarae’s second nomination in the Best Artist, Duo, or Group in African RnB & Soul category comes after her appearance on Tiwa Savage’s “Tales by Moonlight.”

Ghanaian Ameno Amapiano hitmaker, Nektunez, is also in the run for the African Fans Favourite award.

Diana Asamoah, a Ghanaian gospel musician and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year 2021, was nominated for Best Female Artist in Africa Inspirational Music with her song ‘Awurade Ye.’

The 2022 All Africa Music Awards will now be held from the 8th to 11th December 2022. The AFRIMAs ceremony will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Wednesday, 28th September 2022.

The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, 25th September 2022, at 12:00pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website to vote. Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

Full nominees lists of the All Africa Music Awards(AFRIMA) 2022 could be accessed below:

