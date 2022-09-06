The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza has chastised the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund for spending taxpayers’ money on a hotel project that is gradually becoming a white elephant.

Mr Agbodza contends that the investment from the fund has virtually become a wasteful expenditure.

The Pullman Accra City hotel project according to Governs Agbodza has been halted due to various difficulties.

Speaking to Citi News, the MP indicated that officials must be made to account for such decisions.

“Ask yourself if you go to the site of Pullman Hotel whether works are going on for the completion of that Hotel. It has been abandoned. Our money has gone there, including tax waivers.”

“NDC is not saying it is not good to support private individuals to build hotels, but you put your investment where you can get the best return,” he said.

Pullman Accra Airport City is a joint development between equity partners, Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), which is the private sector-focused sovereign wealth fund of Ghana with diversified interests in infrastructure and tourism.