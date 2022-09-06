Citi News sources at the Ghana-Togo border to the east and Elubo to the west indicate that, the “galamsey queen”, Aisha Huang, did not enter Ghana through those routes.

In a worst-case scenario, it could be through the unapproved routes and not the official land borders.

Aisha Huang, the Chinese ‘galamsey kingpin’ who was deported in 2018 is back in Ghana and has been re-arrested for engaging in illegal mining.

She has been slapped with two charges which are: mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

According to Citi News sources at the Aflao border, nothing about the said name has been found in the migrant records.

“She may have used unapproved routes which stretch from Aflao to northern Togo, but nothing shows in our system that she used our official land borders,” the source said.

Other records check at the Elubo border with Cote D’Ivoire also showed no record of Aisha Huang accessing Ghana through the official land borders was found.

GNA reported that, at the court, Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Sarpong prayed for the court to remand the accused persons while investigations continue.

Aisha Huang and her accomplices were subsequently remanded. They are to re-appear in court on September 14, 2022.

Citi News understands that Aisha who was deported in 2018 came to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border, and sneaks out if she picks up information about her potential arrest.