The government has disclosed that illegal miner Aisha Huang entered the country through approved routes with forged documents.

This is in sharp contradiction to information by the Ghana Immigration Service, which indicates that Aisha Huang used unapproved routes into the country.

The Chinese national, together with three others, have been remanded into police custody over illegal mining by an Accra Circuit Court.

Providing details on the arrest, government spokesperson on National Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah said Aisha Huang would face the full rigour of the law.

“For us as a government, we are aware that she entered with illegal documents; forged documents which do not represent the names.”

“But because of how good our security services are, we had to follow her to be sure that she was the same person that was deported out of the country.”

“Over several weeks, we monitored her and got to know that she entered into the country with false documents,” he said.

Aisha Huang was deported in 2018 because of her illegal mining activities.

The deportation was criticised as many felt she should have been prosecuted instead.

Earlier reports indicated that she returned to Ghana from a neighbouring country through a land border.

She also has a Ghana Card with the name, Huang En.

The Attorney General plans to initiate prosecution against the suspect.

She has been charged with mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.