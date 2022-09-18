The President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman says the notorious galamsey queen Aisha Huang’s case may be good for the country after all.

He is glad that the issue has at least exposed the weakness in the country’s security system.

Sharing his thoughts on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Dr. Norman said he is proud of Aisha Huang “for making a fool out of all of us.”

“She has made a laughing stock of the security apparatus and the government. We needed Aisha Huang to sit up. She is just as good to us as Judas was to Jesus because now we see that National Security is not working. Our Immigration is not tied in with national identification. We now know how clueless and uninformed our Police Service is.”

Aisha Huang and three others were denied bail after the court hearing on Wednesday.

She is standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei, and Huaid Hai Hun.

They have all been charged with undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry and mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

Since Aisha Huang was arrested earlier in September, there have been several claims about how she left the country in 2018 and when she re-entered.

Despite the government providing evidence of a repatriation notice and the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, saying she was repatriated, the prosecutors in court on Wednesday stated that Aisha Huang sneaked out of Ghana after her arrest in 2017.

The initial reporting on the case was that she had been deported in 2018 after filing a nolle prosequi to discontinue an earlier case against her.

It also emerged that Aisha Huang in the wake of her re-arrest over illegal mining activities in the country despite her deportation was found to be in possession of a Ghana Card bearing the name Huang En.