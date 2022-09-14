The Accra Circuit Court 9 has denied galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, bail.

The notorious illegal miner is standing trial with three other Chinese nationals; Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, all charged with mining without a valid license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a permit.

The Prosecution said it needed time to finish off the investigation.

But defense lawyer, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, wondered what investigations were left to be done.

He reminded the court that the accused persons had already been remanded for 14 days and questioned what more investigation was left to be concretized.

He also accused the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, of using the Bar Conference to solicit the judiciary’s cooperation for the successful prosecution of the matter.

Nkrabea Effah Dartey wondered why the leader of the Ghanaian Bar would so prejudice the case.

The retired Military Captain and former NPP MP for Berekum prayed the Court not to give room for public speculation of influence of the Executive on the matter.

He told the court that denying bail would play out in the media as the court bending to the whims of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Appiah, however, reasoned that the matter had become an issue of public interest at home and abroad.

Consequently, His Honour remanded them back into custody to reappear on September 27, 2022