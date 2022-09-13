Former President John Mahama’s aide, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rubbished the President and the Attorney General’s criticism of concerns voiced by former President John Dramani Mahama about the judiciary being biased.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said “those two [President Akufo-Addo and Godfred Dame] are the biggest beneficiaries of the partisan, lopsided, imbalances, biased judicial system that we have at the moment.”

“He is the President who has packed our judiciary the most with partisan elements. Indeed, only a couple of weeks ago, he appointed known NPP partisans, some of whom have done open propaganda on his behalf,” he added.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also accused the Ghana Bar Association of being biased because the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and President Akufo-Addo attacked John Mahama on its platform.

“Any serious organisation that is living up to its creed would rather be discussing the need for judicial reforms in order to win the confidence of the people of Ghana.”

The GBA’s Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudzie, however, said the Attorney General’s appearance on its platform was a matter of protocol.

“I don’t see that we offered any opportunity for them to come and say whatever they had said. In any case, there is no evidence that we vetted their speech before they came to read them.”

He also challenged the NDC to back its claims of bias in the judiciary.

“You cannot just make allegations in the vacuum. If you have the evidence, trigger the process so that we all get rid of people who they perceive to be doing some of these things.”