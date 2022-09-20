A middle-aged woman and her two children died in a fire that gutted their house at Asuoyeboa on Sunday night.

This fire incident brings to seven, the number of persons in the Ashanti Region who have died as a result of domestic fire between August and September 2022.

Eyewitnesses told Citi News the fire engulfed the three-bedroom apartment while the mother and her two children were trapped inside.

The husband of the deceased, who is also the father of the two children, was able to escape but sustained severe injuries and is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The residents in the area say it took a long time for officials from the Ghana National Fire Service to arrive at the scene.

The assembly member for the Asuoyeboa North electoral area, Richard Amaniampong, is thus urging authorities to complete a fire station being constructed in the area to ensure prompt response during such incidents.

Meanwhile, officers from the Ghana National Fire Service have however debunked assertions that they arrived to the scene late.

DO3 Peter Addai, the Ashanti regional public relations officer for the Ghana National Fire Service recounted that “we received the call around 11:42.”

“We dispatched the Komfo Ankokye fire station to respond to the incident. It took about 11 minutes to get there… from the distance, 11 minutes is a good time.”