Workers of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) will have their 2022 August salaries delayed because the firm is financially distressed.

PBC management in a statement issued today, September 6, 2022, asked staff to “bear with them in these difficult times.”

An internal circular sighted by Citi News, noted that: “We wish to inform all members of staff that the payment of salaries for the month of August 2022 will delay due to the current financial challenge faced by the company.”

It was however quick to assure that, the salaries will be paid in due course.

“It is the resolve of Management to continuously work around the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question.”