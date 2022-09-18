The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Ghana Tourism Authority have postponed this year’s corporate paragliding activities due to bad weather conditions in the Kwahu enclave.

The annual festival dubbed “Fun and Fly Paragliding 2022” was scheduled to come off from 21st September to 25th September 2022 for corporate organizations, groups, and individuals both local and expatriates to fly their workers and allow them to have a lifetime experience of paragliding.

At a meeting on Wednesday in Accra, management of the two entities together with the organizing committee came to an understanding to postpone the event after receiving a detailed report from a team of experts from the meteorological department who were contracted to survey the weather situation on the Kwahu mountain.

“The weather situation is bad, there has been continuous rainfall for days, the fog is very thick, and it will be dangerous for pilots and passengers who will fly as visibility is very poor. We want to avoid any unfortunate situation and secondly, it won’t be economically viable as a number of people will not be comfortable in flying”, a source at the ministry disclosed to Citi News.

The Odweanoma mountain in Kwahu- Atibie which is the take-off point of the paragliding for the past weeks has been experiencing continuous rainfall on a daily basis.

This has also extended the foggy nature usually experienced in that part of the region to long hours as visibility is very poor even at noon.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, and the organizing committee are expected to convene another meeting to assess the weather situation and set a new date.

Citi News understands that the new date could be in November.