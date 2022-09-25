The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has bemoaned the failure of successive governments to enact laws that will provide the necessary infrastructure aimed at improving the lives of street children.

The Speaker further indicated that this failure by Ghanaian leaders to introduce policies that will protect underprivileged children has compelled most of them to live on the streets.

He noted that this was dangerous for Ghana’s future leaders; hence something needs to be done.

Mr. Alban Bagbin made these comments during a donation at the Catholic Action for Street Children to mark his 65th Birthday where he presented a cheque of GHS 50,000 and foodstuff and other groceries also worth GHS 50,000.

“Today for me is a day I want to share in acknowledgement of our roles as adults, leaders and government to create the required condition that will support child survival and development.”

“The decisions that we make, the policies that we develop, the laws that we pass and the infrastructure that we provide; it is imperative for us to consider how this will improve the conditions in which the future leaders of our society will develop.”

“I see this as an existential issue for which very little has to be done by various leaders, governments and parents and I think we need to sit up.”