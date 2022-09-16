The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is not in a hurry to replace President Akufo-Addo.

He says his main focus now is to revive the economy and help address the challenges associated with it.

The Vice President has been tipped as a front-runner to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

But speaking to a Kenyan television channel, Dr. Bawumia said he is helping President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his mandate.

“For now I am focused on helping my boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his vision and deliver on his agenda. We do not really have so much time to think about 2024 right now. If we get to 2024, and I do not have a record, we have nothing to campaign on.”

“The problems are so many, and I am trying so much to help my boss to deal with them,” he added,