The Minority in Parliament has accused the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the government of trampling on the rights of Ghanaians with its decision to block unregistered SIM cards.

The caucus says the process of registration of SIM cards runs the risk of several legal challenges due to the posture of the sector minister and the NCA.

This week, persons who have not registered their SIM cards have experienced restrictions.

“I can say without an iota of doubt that between yesterday and today, the country has been hot and awash with complaints that SIM cards have been blocked despite re-registration. With all intent and purposes, this will interfere with calls”, says A.B.A Fuseini, Ranking Member on Communications Committee.

Speaking at a press briefing, A.B.A Fuseini called for an extension of the exercise till the end of the year and asked for the use of other documents other than the Ghana card for the registration of SIM cards.

“Some of the measures promised by the NCA to help speed up the SIM registration process including the unveiling of the app have been late in coming. This will impact adversely on SIM card users.”

“The NDC minority members on the communications committee regard the denial of the rights to make calls and the denial to receive calls through unsolicited messaging systems as an unfair, unjust, and unwarranted breach of the fundamental human rights and freedoms of our people including the freedom of expression and freedom to enjoy and own property.” A.B.A Fuseini said.