Members of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) have resumed work following a directive by their leadership to end the mass annual leave they embarked on.

All teachers in Colleges across the country proceeded on a mass leave on September 1.

The Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) engaged the leadership as it decried the consequence the action would have on the academic calendar.

Subsequently, CETAG called on its members to resume work.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah said PRINCOF has assured to compensate its members for forgoing the remaining days of their leave.

“Our members are particularly happy because they have had 10 days rest and also there was that hope in sight when PRINCOF had indicated that what we were asking for was deserving of us, and they were prepared to meet us in the coming days. I have just received a notification from PRINCOF. We are prepared to meet leadership on Thursday to bring an end to this for the modalities and how they will work. It’s heartwarming and our members are happy to be back at work”, he said.

The teachers in the country’s 46 campuses proceeded on their annual leave after working a year without break.

The decision followed a directive by their union leaders. The decision was described by the PRINCOF as a strike in disguise.

The 28-day annual leave was expected to end on October 10.