The Wapuli-Yendi road in the Northern Region has been left with a big gully following torrential rains in the area this week.

This destruction occurred as SONABEL Company Limited, operators of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina-Faso, commenced spillage of the Bagre dam.

The spillage of the dam is expected to worsen the impact of flooding on the road and other parts of the community.

The Wapuli-Yendi road is the alternative road not only for the people of Saboba but Chereponi district too.

What this means is that two districts, Chereponi and Saboba have been cut off from the rest of the country.

Last week, the main Yendi-Saboba road was also damaged.

The situation has left many stranded in the area.

The Ministry of Roads and Highway has engaged contractors to urgently work on the Wapuli-Yendi.

This is according to the District Chief Executive for Saboba, George Bingrini.

The DCE, who visited the area assured that the road would be fixed soon.

“I had a discussion with the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and as of this morning, the arrangement has been done for a contractor to come and temporarily work on that side for the people to access the road,” Mr. Bingrini said.