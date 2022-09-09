The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Commissioner, Joseph Whittal, has backed calls by the Citizen coalition asking the Auditor General to surcharge persons and institutions implicated in the Auditor-General’s report.

In a media interview after swearing in a six-member audit committee, Mr. Whittal, said the Auditor-General must heed to the calls of Ghanaians.

“It is not enough to enable citizens through civil society and others to go to the street for you to perform your duty.”

“It is not about reporting, it is about actual recoveries. Ghanaians want surcharges, and he should listen to the voice of Ghanaians,” Mr. Whital said.

The Coalition for Democratic and Accountable Governance on Monday petitioned the Auditor-General to surcharge persons and institutions involved in the Auditor-General’s report on Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The recent report of the Auditor General cites several public institutions and personalities for engaging in infractions, costing the country several millions of cedis.