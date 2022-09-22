The coalition of 2019 posted nurses and midwives has served notice to embark on a hunger strike on September 30, 2022, and subsequently lay down their tools on October 1, 2022.

According to the group, this has become necessary as all efforts to get their 8-month salary arrears paid to them have proven futile.

The group says they have worked tirelessly for the country without salaries being paid for several months, and they cannot continue to do so in the current economic dispensation.

Vice president of the coalition of 2019 posted nurses and midwives, Nana Kwadwo Ankomah, told Citi News that: “Degree nurses have worked for 8 months and Diploma nurses have worked for 7 months. Some have received appointment letters and salaries, others have not. We intend to go on a hunger strike to show government how devastated we are.”

“We have gone months without salaries, how are we expected to live by the day? We have done all we can to no avail. The hunger strike will happen on 30th September. We will go ahead to lay down our tools if nothing is done by 1st October.”