A five-member Committee consisting of prominent financial services professionals will lead extensive stakeholder engagements across all the key segments of the financial sector.

This will cover banking, asset, management, pensions, and insurance, according to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Minister said the announcement of the Committee Members will be made in the coming days “and they will immediately get to work to engage key stakeholders in the financial services sector, additional to ongoing engagements with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), social partners (labour unions, employers, and FBOs), academia, industry professionals, and the leadership of Parliament.”

The minister added that “we welcome all contributions to this great public debate, but we must be careful to build and not to tear down our nation.”

He stressed that Ghana needs a viable domestic financial system to support its development programme amid the expected limited access to the International Capital Market.

“Therefore, everything must, and will be done, to protect our financial sector; and there must be room for a win-win conversation through extensive stakeholder engagement with both our domestic and external investors.”

“The sanctity and the well-functioning of the financial system are sacrosanct, and we need the support and trust of all Ghanaians to deliver this. Let us join hands to get this done,” he added.