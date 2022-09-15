The 2022 Citi Business Olympics 2022 has been slated for September 24.

It will take place at the Eden Heights Sports Complex at Weija in Accra from 8 am.

The event will be a day of team building, business networking, sharing ideas, learning and excitement as sixty corporate organizations battle it out in various sporting disciplines such as 7 aside football, swimming, lawn tennis, volleyball, basketball, and table tennis.

There will also be fun games like sack race, arm wrestling, lime & spoon race, oware & ludo, and the quest to find out the Ultimate CEO with the CEO Challenge.

Companies can call 0558 973 973 to register.

The Citi Business Olympic 2022, is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV, partnered by Eden Heights, and it’s sponsored by Mentos and Bethel Logistics.