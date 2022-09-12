The lawyer for the President of the Small Scale Miners Association has confirmed to Citi News that his client was arrested and interrogated last week by operatives of the Bureau of National Investigations.

Michael Peprah had made allegations that some Chinese illegal miners were driving vehicles with Jubilee House stickers.

Reports suggested that he was later picked up from Kumasi and brought to Accra.

Mr. Andrew Vortia in a Citi News interview said, “he was interrogated around 3 pm intensively. Thereafter, his statement was taken, after which he was advised not to be making wild allegations that he cannot prove. Typically, the allegations against him were that he was spreading falsehood that most of the Chinese in Kumasi were using Jubilee house stickers on their cars.”

“He was asked to prove it with pictures and videos. Fortunately, he was able to give them at least three cars with these stickers. Once he was able to point those three out, he was allowed to go.”

Mr. Vortia also explained his client’s position on other allegations, including a claim that Chinese ‘galamsey queen’, Aisha Huang, had returned to the country two years ago.

“I had information that she was moving between Echi and Cote D’Ivoire. It was 6 months ago, she entered Ghana formally and was arrested.”