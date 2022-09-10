Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of D and D Academy in Kumasi, Ashanti Region came out on top of the 2022 edition of ‘The Literacy Challenge’, organized by Citi FM.

This was after the first year Junior High School (JHS) student beat nine others with his spectacular performance in the grand-finale of the competition held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Alisa Hotel, North-Ridge Accra to bag the bragging rights.

Samuel did creditably well garnering 66 points at the end of the five-rounds of the grueling quiz, in a showcase of competitive academic grit to be crowned the champion.

“I never expected it”, he said.

The fiercely contested quiz, moderated by co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Kokui Selormey Hanson covered a number of areas, namely literature, social studies or current affairs; general knowledge or applied knowledge and mathematics.

For the first time however, in the history of the competition, there was a novelty – a round of science and technology was introduced where contestants were made to build a circuit as a practical test planned and supervised by Dex Technology Limited.

Coming in second was Nana O. Adu-Bonsaffoh of Bishop Bowers School. The third position went to University of Ghana Basic School’s Nana Offei Awere Addison.

They scored 64 and 60 respectively.

Awards

Samuel K Gariba was presented with a GH¢10,000 cash prize and winning trophy.

In addition, Samuel will be named the Vodafone Instant School Ambassador. He also received a a laptop and a free one year data subscription from the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

InvestCorp Asset Management Limited provided the winner a GHS 2,000 pre-funded investment account.

Nana O. Adu-Bonsaffoh went home with a tablet and a free 6 months data subscription while Nana Offei Awere Addison receive a tablet and a free 3 months data subscription for coming second and third respectively.

The first and second runners up also received GHS 1, 000 and GHS 700 respectively as pre-funded investment accounts from InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.

The rest received a month’s data subscription from Vodafone Ghana Foundation and a GHS 100 pre-funded investment accounts each for placing fourth and tenth.

There were other prizes such as customized school bags with learning materials and five exercise books each for all 10 finalists. They also got a medal and a certificate of participation and freebies from sponsors.

Roll of honour

1ST – Samuel K. G. Gariba – 66 points

2ND – Nana O. Adu-Bonsaffoh – 64 points

3RD – Nana Offei Awere Addison – 60 points

4TH – Litgjhep N. T. Amarh – 59 points

5TH – Ekua Boa Enchill – 57.5 points

6TH – Alan-Clifford K. Buaka – 57 points

7TH – Kudomor Selorm Korbla – 56 points

8TH – Abena Asabea Adjei – 50 points

9TH – Ampong N.K Boahen – 49 points

10TH – Jael Owusua Anim-Sarfo – 34 points

The Literacy Challenge journey

The Literacy Challenge is a three-level, nationwide, contest-style campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana and which targets Junior High School (JHS) students, in Ghana.

The challenge targets a wide range of audiences and actively engages students from all 16 regions of Ghana.

The finalists made it through the first two stages of the competition, where they first wrote an essay with a huge number of people on a given topic.

This was followed by an aptitude test by the top 50, quizzing them on general knowledge and current affairs, after which the ten finalists were picked.

The topic for participation in the 2022 edition was:

“You have been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Communications and Digitalization. In not less than 600 words, you are required to write to the Minister, advising on how Ghana can deploy technology for poverty reduction and national development.”

Sponsors

As an annual nationwide campaign, The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2022 edition was sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation as part of the Kindred Partners, Prospectus Ghana Ltd, Dext Technology, Alife Soap and InvestCorp Asset Management Limited.