President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has his full support to prosecute Aisha Huang, the notorious Chinese national accused of engaging in illegal mining in Ghana with impunity.

Aisha was recently re-arrested in Ghana after allegedly falsifying some documents to gain access into Ghana after her initial deportation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address at the launch of the Ghana Bar Association’s annual conference in Ho said he will throw his support behind the Attorney General to prosecute Aisha Huang.

The President also urged the Judiciary to ensure that Aisha Huang is subjected to the full punishments as enshrined in the minerals and mining Act as amended ACT 2019 (ACT 995).