Datamaker Ghana Limited, a data annotation company headquartered in Korea (Datamaker, CEO: Enoch Lee) has announced its plans to roll out IT Training Scholarships for the Underprivileged youth this October 2022.

The training program is in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency under a five-year (2021-2025) Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program.

The program aims at further deepening the Korean Government’s resolve to promote inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, while enhancing sustained, inclusive, economic growth, full and productive employment for all.

The upcoming edition of the program will be held at the Datamaker-KOICA IBS Training Centre, #N4 Madina SDA Junction, from October 10–November 4,2022, 7:00am to 2:00pm daily.

Participants will be equipped with top-notch AI-related IT skills, receive T&T and food support during the training and have access to decent IT Job opportunities.

In a recent statement issued by Datamaker, the Managing Director Minhong Kim, intimated that the IT Training Scholarship for underprivileged youth in Ghana is expected to benefit over 500 Ghanaian youth with ICT skills and decent job opportunities under the five-year KOICA Inclusive Business Solutions (IBS) Program. He encouraged the youth to seize this opportunity to direct their career into success.

The Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training programs are held all year round at the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre, #N4 Madina SDA Junction, info.gh@datamaker.io, 0598857299, Accra-Ghana.