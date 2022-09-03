The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA) have begun a nationwide exercise to implement phase two of eye test reform.

The exercise began on September 1, 2022.

The exercise is in compliance with Regulation 29(5) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (LI 2180) and reinforcing its mandate to promote road safety in the country.

The Regulation provides that an applicant for driver’s licence must submit to the Licensing Authority, a visual assessment results certified by a registered ophthalmologist or optometrist.

Phase one of the reform, begun on June 1, this year for categories A, B & E driver’s, and rider’s licence applicants.

Phase two will involve applicants for renewal and upgrading of driver’s licences, conversion of foreign driver’s licences, proficiency test, accident reporting as well as traffic offending drivers referred to DVLA by a Court of competent jurisdiction and all other services that will require an eye test.

The reform seeks to standardise the testing processes and procedures to conform to Regulation 29 of L.I 2180.

The DVLA believes these reforms will make Ghana’s roads safer.

“The reform has the tendency of reducing to the breast minimum the incidents of road accidents. It would afford drivers the opportunity to see well and interact well with the road environment,” a statement from the Authority said.