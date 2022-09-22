Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has called on the police to launch a full-scale investigation into the recent drowning incident on the Laklevikope lagoon.

Four persons, a mother and her 3 children on Sept 18 perished after drowning in a dyke allegedly created in the lagoon by a salt mining company in Laklevikope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

This compelled the residents to demand that authorities ensure that safety measures are followed by the company to prevent future occurrences.

They are also calling on the mining company to put safety signposts along the lagoon.

Reacting to the incident in a Facebook post, the legislator extended her condolences to the bereaved family and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Dzifa Gomashie in the Facebook post said “While I commiserate with the affected communities, I also want to urge the Ministry in charge, the Minerals Commission, and the Municipal Assembly to take the extremely urgent steps necessary to avert any more tragic deaths.“

“Indeed, I demand a full-scale Police investigation into the present case and the publication of the report, as well as the full disclosure of the efforts to ensure the lives and property of the people are protected.”

“We are a peaceful and law-abiding people and will support the state in the discharge of their duty but we will not sit aloof whilst foreign entities imperil the lives of our people die,” she added.