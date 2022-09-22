The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) revenue mobilization task force has disconnected power to the Lindsay estate at Kiseman.

The task force said the property was connected illegally with all appliances consuming power.

The property was disconnected from the national grid twice and notices were served for the occupant to report to the office of ECG for the necessary surcharge.

According to officials of the ECG, the occupant failed to honour the summons.

The ECG has since proceeded to disconnect the property for the third time.