The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, is calling for compensation for customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who have been affected by the technical challenge experienced by the power distributing company.

Many ECG customers have for the past three days struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.

This situation has left some affected customers stranded while some businesses have also taken a hit.

Reacting to the situation, the CEO of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito, said compensation packages for affected customers will be a sign of goodwill.

“Go back to some electricity credits or units given to them, because these are prepaid meters, not postpaid so prepaid, you know exactly what to do if the person is buying 50 cedis, you can give them 5 cedis more as compensation.”

“This will show the customers know how important they are to you.”