The Revenue Mobilization Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana on Monday, September 5th, 2022 recovered over GH¢3 million from electricity defaulters within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi during the Taskforce’s operation to recover revenue from its defaulting customers, the Western Regional Communications Officer of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo said the exercise was successful.

“It’s been successful. As we’ve all seen, some of the customers have been able to cough up GH¢1 million, while others paid GH¢700 million. We hope that by the end of the exercise, a whole lot will come in to pay what they owe the ECG. If they are not able to pay everything, we will give them a debt payment schedule so that they adhere to it. With ECG, our last resort is to disconnect any company or persons who owe us because it is a business interaction we are having with them, and it’s very important to also think of their needs as well. In cases where they do not think of our need to also exist and function well as a company, then we have no choice but to go and disconnect them. So I will say this exercise has been fruitful, and we expect to get more as the day goes by“, he said.

While cautioning prospecting customers of ECG from falling victim to bad nuts within the company, the Western Regional Acting Manager of the Electricity Company, John Quayson-Dadzie, advised that prospective customers should avoid payment for promised temporary meters or demand receipt for all payments.

“Since we do not give temporary meters to prospecting customers, any ECG staff who will promise a customer temporary meter, that staff is out there to dupe the prospective customer. The customer should not make any payment but rather report such official. Again, all payments made to ECG must be receipted and customers must insist on it”, he said.

Unlike the numerous tempering of meters by customers that were detected in the Greater Accra Region and huge default leading to disconnections, the ECG taskforce’s exercise within the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis was largely a success.

The ECG team retrieved over a million cedis from the Takoradi Technical University, and an undisclosed sum from Anaji Shopping.

It however disconnected Grand Favour Hotel from the national power grid over its inability to clear its GH¢300,000 debt.