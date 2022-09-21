The Ethiopian government has rejected a report by a UN commission, describing it as “incomplete, incoherent and unsubstantiated” and intended to demonise Ethiopia.

The UN-backed commission on Tuesday highlighted what it called credible information of large-scale killings committed by Ethiopia’s national defence force.

“The government regrets the hasty, substandard, and agenda-driven pathway the [International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia], chose to discharge its responsibility”

It added that the report was “a manifestly political statement issued under the guise of an investigation report”.

The government defended itself saying it had brought perpetrators of human rights violations to justice.

Both the federal government and the rebel Tigray forces have accused each other of human rights violations as the war in the northern region of Tigray rages.