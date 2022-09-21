The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the ban on the suspension of operations at the Labadi branch of Marwako Fast Foods.

In a statement, the authority said the eatery has satisfied the various corrective prevention actions required following the closure of the facility.

All branches of Marwako fast foods were closed down in May 2022, after some customers complained of ill-health after eating at their branch in East Legon, Accra.

“Following the verification of your facility at Labadi to ascertain the level of implementation of Corrective Prevention Actions (CAPA), the FDA wishes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of CAPA to forestall any future food poising incident.”

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) hereby lifts the suspension of catering services placed on your facility at Labadi.

Earlier investigations showed that samples of food and some juice drinks from various branches of Marwako Food Limited were contaminated.

The FDA had also established that the levels of sanitation and hygiene in the food preparation areas in all three facilities were poor.

But after the lifting of the ban, FDA further indicated that despite the clearance, it will be conducting follow-up inspections to ensure full compliance with the code of hygiene practices.

“Please note that the FDA would be conducting follow-up inspections in line with timelines specified in your CAPA to ensure full compliance to the code of hygiene practices”, the statement concluded.