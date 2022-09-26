The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that its officials and that of the Bank of Ghana have commenced a comprehensive debt sustainability analysis with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion support programme.

A statement from the ministry said: “the Government of Ghana is putting together a comprehensive post-Covid-19 economic programme which will form the basis for the IMF negotiations.”

“The programme seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability, underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection.”

The ministry added that it is “optimistic about making progress in our discussions.”

“Government remains committed, and shall continue to actively engage all stakeholders, both public and private, in a clear and transparent manner as we seek to fast-track this process.”

An IMF team is in Ghana until October 7 to continue discussions with the government on policies and reforms that could be supported by a lending arrangement.

The meeting with IMF comes amid concerns that Ghana is about to start talks with domestic bondholders on a restructuring of its local-currency debt.

News reports indicate that major local investors, including local banks and pension funds, are preparing to engage in discussion on debt reorganisation.

This could entail the extension of maturities and haircuts on principal and interest payments.

Ghana’s debt-service costs in the first half amounted to GH¢20.5 billion, equivalent to 68 percent of tax revenue.