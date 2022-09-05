A hostel housing female students of the Dadiesoaba Nursing Training College in the Ahafo Region has been razed down by fire.

Though no casualty was recorded, properties running into thousands of cedis belonging to the students were destroyed by the inferno.

The Management of the institution is looking for alternative accommodation for the affected students.

The Principal of the Dadiesoaba Nursing College, Marcelina Teni Kwose has been speaking to Citi News about the inferno.

“A student hostel that takes about 208 has been razed down. The students are in a classroom as we look for accommodation for them. The light was off for a while. The moment it came back on, we heard a sound, and the fire started. Our fire extinguisher could not help.”

“We want as much support as we can get as the students are stranded.”