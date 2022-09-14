Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wants the discourse around Aisha Huang to shift to her prosecution.

Since she was arrested earlier in September, the focus was on how she ended up back in Ghana after reports that she had been made to leave the country in 2018.

While documents indicated she was given a notice of repatriation in December 2018, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said, “what the majority of people are interested in is what happens next.”

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nkrumah reiterated the government’s intent to prosecute Aisha Huang with the new mining laws that have emerged since 2018.

Tougher laws mean she is facing jail time of up to 15 years.

“The Attorney General has expressed clearly that under this new piece of legislation, Act 995, he is going to ensure that there is full prosecution.”

“The fact is she was repatriated from the Ghanaian jurisdiction. She found herself back in the Ghanaian Jurisdiction. The security agencies did not go to bed. They arrested her, she is in custody. She has not been granted bail.”

“I think all of our national attention must go strongly to focus on that and to see that through and to get results for the people of Ghana,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.