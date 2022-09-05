At least one person has died, while seven others are receiving treatment at a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound after sustaining varying degrees of injuries from a mob attack at Okushibiade in the southwestern part of the Ga West Municipality.

The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The victims comprise five Nigerian men and two female workers from the Ga West Municipal Health Directorate.

The nurses were on official duties in Okushibiade, Mayikpor, and neighbouring communities to immunize children against polio when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Chairman of the Ga West Municipal Security Council, Clement Wilkinson assured that the police have begun investigations to arrest the perpetrators of the act in the community.

“People in the community raised the alarm that some Nigerians were trying to kidnap residents. The Nigerians tried running away, but they were attacked by residents. As we speak, one of them is dead. The police are currently investigating the development.”

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

The Nigerians were severely wounded with objects including cutlasses, leaving some of them with deep cuts on their heads and arms.