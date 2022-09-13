A genre-bending powerhouse of a device and the newest in Samsung Electronics’ foldable lineup, Galaxy Z Fold4 pushes the boundaries of smartphone possibilities with a larger, more immersive display that unfolds optimized mobile experiences and PC-like multitasking.

A stunningly large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display opens up the space you need to multitask like a pro, with apps optimized for the large-screen experience in order to help you unleash increased functionality anywhere you go.

Furthermore, the intuitive new Taskbar gives you access to your favourite apps with just a swipe, providing you with smarter ways to multitask whether you’re switching full-screen apps through App Pair or viewing multiple windows at once.

When it’s time for fun, Z Fold4’s vivid, edge-to-edge screen with minimized bezels and a camera hidden under the display provides you with distraction-free viewing of your favourite movies and games — bright enough for outdoor use even on sunny days.

Check out the infographic below to see why the Samsung’s most powerful smartphone yet, Z Fold4, is a true multitasking powerhouse.

Both devices will also be accessible from network operators and independent dealers across the country. Customers who have pre-ordered the Flip4 will get [one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries[1], Galaxy Buds2, a Clear Cover with Ring and customers will also enjoy 3 months of ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium.

Customers who have pre-ordered the Fold4 will get one complimentary year of Samsung Care+, delivering protection against drops or cracked screens with Samsung expert support in 51 countries[2], Galaxy Buds2, a Standing Cover with S Pen for Galaxy Fold4 and customers will also enjoy 3 months of ad-free music listening with Spotify Premium. A whole new Galaxy of exciting options is unfolding right before you, and now available in participating retailers and Samsung stores.

* Prices may vary by retailer. Ts & Cs apply.

To learn more about Z Fold4, the multitasking powerhouse built to enhance your productivity, take a look at the infographic below.

[1] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and redemption may vary by country (region) and deductibles (service fee) may apply. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

[2] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and redemption may vary by country (region) and deductibles (service fee) may apply. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/