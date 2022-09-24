GCB bank won 12 trophies at the just-ended 2022 Citi Business Olympics.

GCB came in first in the sack race for women, table tennis for men and women, tug of war for men and volleyball for women.

The bank won silver in the lime and spoon, volleyball for men, arm wrestling for men and tennis for men and women.

The company also won two bronze medals in the tug of war (men) and sack race (men) sporting disciplines.

This is the third time GCB is emerging as the overall winner of the Citi Business Festival. The company won the bragging rights in 2018 and 2019 editions of the Citi Business Festival.

In 2017, they were joint winners with Nexis Ghana as both companies won equal trophies.

The corporate sporting event took place at the Eden Heights Sports Complex at Weija in Accra.

Staff of over 60 companies competed in different sporting disciplines which included football, table tennis, volleyball, arm wrestling and chess for trophies and bragging rights.

The Citi Business Olympics was powered by Citi FM and supported by Citi TV and citibusinessnews.com.

It was sponsored by Mentors, Bethel Logistics and partnered by Eden Heights, Doctors In Service Clinic and Good Day Energy Drink.