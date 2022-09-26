Management of the Ghana Exim Bank has been lauded by key stakeholders within the Trade and Finance sector as well as players in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Creative Arts industry for its effort in the promotion of Made-In-Ghana products and services.

The Bank held a special edition of its popular SME Fair dubbed “Tuesday Market” on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at the carpark of the World Trade Centre in Accra. There were over eighty Ghanaian producers exhibiting their innovative and well-packaged products to the thousands of patrons on the day.

The Acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company, Bice Osei Kuffour, who participated in the fair, congratulated the Bank for creating an initiative to create awareness about Made-In-Ghana products, which is vital in sustaining the businesses of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

“The Tuesday Market concept by Ghana Exim Bank is a great one I must say. We at Ghana Post have participated in the fair over the period and this will be our fourth time being part of it. It gives you the opportunity to see what SMEs in Ghana are doing, very innovative and dynamic products. In addition to the exposure, there is also an opportunity for B2B engagement and I was particularly excited when one of the vendors mentioned she got her highest order so far from the last Tuesday Market she attended”, he added.

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel, who also attended the fair urged members of the Creative Arts to take advantage of the platforms being provided by Ghana Exim Bank and other agencies to enhance their works and ensure their works cross the borders of Ghana and compete favourably on the global level.

On her part, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank responsible for Banking, Ms. Rosemary Beryl Archer, hinted on the Bank organising the next edition of “Tuesday Market” in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi before the end of the year.

Also present to take key personalities around the fair was Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Finance & Administration), supported by Heads of Departments of the Bank. Dignitaries who visited the fair included Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, National Coordinator at the National AfCFTA Coordination Office.

Ghana Exim Bank, Ghana is leading Development and Policy Bank established by the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act 2016 (Act 911) to support the Government of Ghana’s quest for a feasible and sustainable export led economy.