The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared Ghana free of the Marburg Virus after the recent outbreak.

The first outbreak of the Marburg virus in Ghana started in the Adansi North district in the Ashanti Region.

The patient died after seeking care at the hospital.

Director General of the health management body, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye at a press conference today, declared the Marburg outbreak officially over.

“On this day, 16th day of September 2022, I Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service on behalf of the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu together with our partners do hereby declare the initial outbreak of Marburg virus is over”, he said.

This comes after health authorities a month ago said the country’s only survivor of the Marburg had fully recovered after two negative tests carried out on the patient in 48 hours.

The recovered patient was one of the three persons who contracted the virus since its outbreak.

Marburg Virus Disease was confirmed in Ghana on 4th July 2022.

Three cases were reported, with the last being on 21st July 2022. Two of the three cases unfortunately died.

In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

In line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, the outbreak was declared over 42 days after the last negative test if there are no new cases.