The Ghanaian High Commission in South Africa has alerted Ghanaians to the potential danger of upcoming protests against foreigners in the country.

It noted in a statement that, some groups opposed to the presence of foreigners have announced plans to remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces in September.

“Whilst recognising that this is not a government or state policy, such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood,” the statement said.

South Africa has had a recent violent history of xenophobia against Africans.

Foreign Africans have been scapegoated and blamed for economic insecurity, crimes, and government failures.

They have been targets of nationwide protests and shutdowns characterised by mob violence, looting, and torching of their businesses.

The Ghana mission urged members of the Ghanaian community to “be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflict, brawls or deterioration in their safety.”