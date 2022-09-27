Ghanaian students studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine are fuming over a planned decision by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council not to recognize their certificates.

The Council has announced it will not recognize degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools in Ukraine, as these schools have resorted to studying online.

According to the Council, such platforms fall short of the required training process.

But speaking to Citi News, an Executive Member of the National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine, Henry Brook Smith said the move is not in the best interest of Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine.

“Ukraine is currently running an offline mode. The online is being organised for those who can’t make it to Ukraine due to the invasion. Our concern is that, this decision has been taken without recourse to the effects on parents and students”.

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has described criticism of its decision as unjustified.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the council’s Registrar, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, suggested that his outfit was deserving of praise for being proactive and “acting in our collective interest.”

“We are set up exactly to do that; to make sure substandard practitioners, do not come and become licensed murderers,” Dr. Banyubala said.

The council’s decision is because some schools in Ukraine have resorted to studying online following the Russian invasion.