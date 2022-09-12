Top brands and individuals have been recently recognized at the maiden edition of the Ghana Corporate Brand Awards in Accra for their exceptional performance in the corporate world over the years.

The event organised by Maven Communications, was on the theme “Celebrating Consistency and Versatility of Corporate Brands”.

The objective of the award scheme is to provide credible recognition for the most popular and trusted brands in Ghana as well as bring together the most credible and consistent companies across various industries and to reassure existing customers that they were engaging with the right brand.

Award winners

The awardees were Enterprise Insurance Limited; Brand of the Year (General Insurance), Best Point Savings and Loans; Brand of the Year (Savings and Loans), Maxim Cosmetics (Ghana); Brand of the Year (Beauty and Lifestyle), Crown Insurance Brokers; Brand of Year (Brokers) B5 Plus Limited; Manufacturing Brand of the year (Steel) and Silver Star Auto Limited as the Brand of the Year (Car Dealership).

The others were Manufacturer of the Year (Tissue Paper); Delta Paper Mill Limited, Brand of the Year (Life Insurance); Allianz Life Insurance Company, Brand of the Year (Engineering, procurement, and construction); Wilkins Engineering Limited. Brand of the Year (Wellness and Rehabilitation Spa); Holy Trinity Medical Center, Brand of the Year (Health Facility); HolyTrinity Medical Center, Brand of the Year (Health Insurance); Cosmopolitan Health Insurance and Brand of the Year (Food Distribution); Bolt Food Ghana.

Innovare Ghana was honoured with the Training Consultancy of the year, Brand of the year (Haulage); went to Jonmoore International Limited, Brand of the year (Wellness); Chiropatric and Wellness Center, Brand of the year (Food Manufacturer); GB Foods, Brand of the year (CSR); Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Industry Leadership Award (Energy); Volta River Authority, Brand of the year (Banking and Finance); First National Bank.

Brand of the year (Technology and Innovation); Hubtel Ghana, Brand of the year (Government Agencies); Ghana National Gas Company, Brand of the year (public sector); Ghana National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Brand of the year (Packaging); West African Printing & Packaging Company Limited, Promising Business Group of the year; Geekrons Group of Enterprise, Promising CEO of the year, Mr Abednego Sefah Asare, Bona Xinyu Ghana Company Limited, and CEO of the year; Dr. Benjamin K.D. Asante, Ghana National Gas Company.

Award Procedure

Following the normomations of companies and individuals selected for the awards were evaluated and graded by the Awards’ Research Board, consisting of prominent and well-learned figures in the world of business, branding, advertising and marketing, as well as by a consumer poll run by an independent survey.

The selection criteria included quality, market dominance, resilience, customer loyalty, corporate responsibility and overall market acceptance.

The criteria covered a wide-ranging aspect of professional brand management, consumer preference with a decisive majority, innovative brands strategy, consistent brand IPR protection and sustainable brand trustworthiness.

About the Awards

The Event Director of Maven Communication, Seth Danso Asante, said the Ghana Corporate Brand Awards were aimed at identifying and promoting the Good will of exceptional brands.

He said the Ghana Corporate Brand Awards Board accepted and evaluated brands that have been in existence for years. Few companies that have been in existence over three years period with proven track records were evaluated and recognized too.

Mr. Danso added that the awards platform also provided an opportunity for industry players to air out their challenges through media engagements at the event.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Sempe Akwashongtse, Nii Adote Odaa Wulu I, commended Maven Communications for putting together this significant event to celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations that are committed to meeting outstanding levels of business excellence and branding.

According to him, the economic development of Ghana requires excellent stewardship and high branding in the various sectors. And urge industries to rise and work together to raise the bars in various industries and in Africa as a whole.

“Government is committed to transforming various business sectors of this nation. This cannot be achieved without making the private sector the centre of growth for the economy. Thus, Government is partnering with the private sector, which is seen as the engine of growth for development. We are of the belief that creating the regulatory, innovative and competitive environment will motivate indigenous Ghanaian companies and entrepreneurs to add more value to what they are already manufacturing to make their products and services competitive to go beyond the boundaries and excel”. He said.