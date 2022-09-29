Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana, Glovo and Open Value Foundation are organizing an Impact Entrepreneurship Competition for innovative and successful Ghanaian-owned businesses making a positive impact on society, with a view to strengthening the impact ecosystem in the country and contributing to bridge the gap between impact and profit.

The Impact Entrepreneurship Competition is designed for entrepreneurs and early-stage companies generating positive impact in Ghana’s economic, social and/or environmental sectors, contributing to sustainable development in the country.

Over 20,000USD in cash prizes and more than 5,000USD of in-kind prizes will be awarded to the selected entrepreneurs during the competition. The winner will receive a grant of 15,000USD powered by Open Value Foundation. 10,000USD will be awarded to a company working to improve the health and wellbeing of others, including businesses tackling environmental issues impacting people’s health by Anesvad Foundation.

Additionally, based on the jury’s criteria, any of the live-pitch participants will have the opportunity to receive a package of support including mentoring, investor-readiness advice, networks, and introductions to other sources of funding and opportunities to access products and/or services donated by partners and collaborators.

To participate in the competition, the Ghana registered company must have raised less than USD250,000 in funding, have been in operations for 2 or more years, have a clear for-profit or sustainable business model with potential for scale and the ability to demonstrate positive social impact in Ghana (on rural, low-income, or disadvantaged communities).

The Competition will be made up of 2 stages. The first stage will be through an online submission while the second stage will be a physical event where the top eight shortlisted businesses will pitch in person to a panel of judges and investors. The live pitch will be held on 4th November 2022 in Accra.

All applications should be submitted to bit.ly/ImpactGhanaAwards or to kicghana.org on or before October 10th, 2022. All questions and enquiries should be directed to info@kicghana.org or +233 0342295432.

About Kosmos Innovation Center Ghana

The Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) is investing in the future by supporting innovators turning today’s problems into tomorrow’s opportunities. We are on a mission to scale innovations that apply commercial solutions to key development challenges in Africa, starting with agriculture. We have successfully invested in hundreds of young entrepreneurs and small businesses who have big ideas and want to see their country grow. We achieve this through tailored coaching, skills building, expert mentorship, seed funding, and facilitating connections within and across industries. For more information about Kosmos Innovation Centre, please visit: https://kicghana.org/

About Glovo

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category delivery app and one of the world’s leading technology platforms intermediating in the on-demand delivery industry. Founded in Barcelona in 2015, it operates in Southwest Europe, Eastern Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa. For more information about Glovo, please visit: https://about.glovoapp.com/en/

About Open Value Foundation

Open Value Foundation is a family foundation on a mission to promote and encourage impact investing to improve people’s lives. It employs a hybrid model between traditional philanthropy and private capital investing, and works to accelerate the creation of innovative solutions to fight poverty and improve the lives of the most vulnerable people, bringing together impact stakeholders and strengthening the impact ecosystem. For more information about OVF, please visit: https://www.openvaluefoundation.org

About Anesvad Foundation

Anesvad Foundation has been committed to the Right to Health of all people for more than 50 years, focusing on those in the most vulnerable situations. It develops projects that guarantee access to health in Africa, seeking the greatest impact and the greatest sustainability. Anesvad Foundation also supports causes and projects that help improve people’s lives, in addition to guaranteeing its economic sustainability through a portfolio of impact investments. For more information, please visit: https://www.anesvad.org/