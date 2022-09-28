Six officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are receiving treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Bono Region.

The officers are reported to have been responding to a crash on the Dormaa-Berekum road when their vehicle got involved in a crash on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1, Timothy Osafo-Affum, the cause of the crash in which the vehicle of the fire officers somersaulted, is unknown yet.