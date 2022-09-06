The woes of notorious galamsey queen, Aisha Huang may not end anytime soon as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame is likely to revisit her past crimes.

“I take the view that we should re-initiate the prosecution,” he said in response to questions Citi News sent him.

Aisha who was deported from Ghana in 2018 after she was arraigned for engaging in illegal mining returned to Ghana under a new name Huang En.

She has been re-arrested and remanded in custody.

When Citi News contacted Godfred Dame for a response on the latest development, the Attorney General said his outfit has requested for Aisha Huang’s docket.

Mr. Dame said her latest arrest was done by the National Security based on intelligence.

“We understand the arrest was effected by National Security. We have called for the docket,” Mr. Dame added.

Ghanaians are livid over Aisha’s return to Ghana despite her deportation and her possession of a non-citizen Ghana card.

Read the Q&A below:

1. What does your Department/Ministry know about Aisha Huang’s re-arrest?

Godfred Dame’s response: We understand the arrest was effected by National Security. We have called for the docket.

2. Your office entered a nolle prosequi 4 years ago following some “diplomatic arrangements” (Osafo Maafo). Do you want to go back to that docket? You believe the decision was wrong?

Godfred Dame’s response: Nolle Prosequi was entered by the previous Attorney-General. I take the view that we should re-initiate the prosecution.

3. Did your Office/Ministry know about her re-entry into the country? There is considerable anger expressed over this development. Who should Ghanaians hold responsible for this?

Godfred Dame’s response: No, we did not know.

It was based on intelligence in the possession of National Security.