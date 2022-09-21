The Goil Company Limited is seeking legal action against the Agortime-Kpetoe District Assembly for non–payment of a debt to the tune of over GH¢43,000.

The company is making claims for the recovery of money the district owes it since June 2021 and also general damages for inconveniences caused the firm.

In a writ of summons sighted by Citi News, the Agortime Branch of the Goil Company Ltd contends that the defendant through the Coordinating Director approached the company to supply fuel into about 17 vehicles of the district assembly on various occasions to enable them carry out their daily operations.

Goil said it supplied fuel to the district to the tune of over GH¢73,000 out of which the assembly paid GH¢30,000 leaving the outstanding balance of over GH¢43,000.