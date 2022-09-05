The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has encouraged commonwealth countries to utilise technology in the delivery of justice.

Citing Ghana’s experience in the wake of Covid-19, the Vice President said the biggest lesson from the pandemic should be the deployment of technology for the benefit of all persons seeking justice.

He was speaking at the opening of the 19th triennial conference of the commonwealth magistrates and judges association in Accra today, Monday, September 5, 2022.

“The advancement in technology means that we do not have to be physically present to perform a task anywhere. We can reduce the man-hours required to perform any task. The Justice system in the commonwealth and around must fully embrace the power of digital tools in order to boost access to justice.”

“It will be criminally negligent to ignore the latent hour we have and allow the situation to fester where our court is clogged and justice out of the reach of many.”

He said government is fully committed to ensuring that justice is available to all through the effective use of digital tools.

“Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the digitization of our courts was underway. We now have virtual courts for our citizens and justice for all system that remains heavily on technology.”